Mansfield

Oli Hawkins joined Ipswich from Portsmouth, where he scored 14 goals in 57 league starts

Mansfield Town have signed striker Oli Hawkins from Ipswich Town on a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 6ft 6 ins tall forward, 29, played 23 games last season and scored once, but he started just nine matches.

Stags boss Nigel Clough said: "Oli will add a real presence in both penalty areas, something we missed last season.

"He's an unselfish player and his assists' ratio is very good, but his presence in both penalty areas is the main reason why we're signing him."

