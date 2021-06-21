Copa America - Group A
ArgentinaArgentina1ParaguayParaguay0

Copa America: Messi equals appearance record in Argentina's 1-0 win over Paraguay

Last updated on .From the section Football

Lionel Messi of Argentina competes for the ball with Ángel Cardozo (L), Santiago Arzamendia and Richard Sanchez (R) of Paraguay
Lionel Messi is still looking to win his first piece of silverware with the Argentina senior team, although he has won Olympic gold and the Under-20 World Cup

Lionel Messi earned a record-equalling 147th cap for Argentina as they progressed to the Copa America quarter-finals with victory over Paraguay.

Papu Gomez scored the decisive goal early on, meeting a pass from Angel Di Maria before producing a fine finish.

Messi, 34, equalled Javier Mascherano's appearance record for the national team in the hard-fought win in Brasilia.

Argentina top Group A ahead of Chile, who drew 1-1 with Uruguay to also advance to the knockout stage.

The hastily-rearranged tournament in Brazil, which was moved from Argentina just two weeks before it was scheduled to start because of a a surge in Covid-19 cases in the country, is Messi's latest chance to win silverware with the senior team.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner was typically influential, playing a part in the build-up to the game's only goal, while later firing wide from a free-kick.

With four matches left to play in Group A, Paraguay have three points, Uruguay one, and Bolivia none, meaning they all still stand a mathematical chance of advancing alongside Argentina and Chile.

Brazil have already qualified from Group B.

Line-ups

Argentina

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 23Martínez
  • 26Molina
  • 13Romero
  • 6Pezzella
  • 3Tagliafico
  • 18Rodríguez
  • 5ParedesBooked at 34minsSubstituted forDomínguezat 81'minutes
  • 11Di MaríaSubstituted forCorreaat 81'minutes
  • 10Messi
  • 24GómezSubstituted forde Paulat 72'minutes
  • 9AgüeroSubstituted forCorreaat 59'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Armani
  • 2Martínez Quarta
  • 4Montiel
  • 7de Paul
  • 8Acuña
  • 12Marchesín
  • 16Correa
  • 17Domínguez
  • 21Correa
  • 22Martínez
  • 25Martínez
  • 27Álvarez

Paraguay

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Silva
  • 13Espínola
  • 15GómezBooked at 16mins
  • 6Alonso
  • 19Arzamendia
  • 14CubasSubstituted forCardozo Lucenaat 66'minutesBooked at 78mins
  • 26Piris da MottaSubstituted forSánchezat 82'minutes
  • 11RomeroSubstituted forGonzálezat 87'minutes
  • 17Romero GamarraSubstituted forRomeroat 66'minutes
  • 10Almirón
  • 9ÁvalosSubstituted forSamudioat 87'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Rojas
  • 3Alderete
  • 4Balbuena
  • 5Giménez
  • 7González
  • 8Sánchez
  • 12Aguilar
  • 16Cardozo Lucena
  • 18Samudio
  • 21Romero
  • 22Ortíz
  • 24Martínez
Referee:
Jesús Valenzuela

Match Stats

Home TeamArgentinaAway TeamParaguay
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home8
Away10
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away9
Fouls
Home11
Away23

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Argentina 1, Paraguay 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Argentina 1, Paraguay 0.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Argentina. Conceded by Alberto Espínola.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lionel Messi (Argentina) left footed shot from long range on the right is saved in the bottom left corner.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Júnior Alonso (Paraguay).

  6. Post update

    Ángel Correa (Argentina) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Óscar Romero (Paraguay).

  8. Post update

    Rodrigo de Paul (Argentina) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Miguel Almirón (Paraguay) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Braian Samudio.

  10. Post update

    Miguel Almirón (Paraguay) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Rodrigo de Paul (Argentina).

  12. Post update

    Carlos González (Paraguay) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Rodrigo de Paul (Argentina).

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Paraguay. Carlos González replaces Ángel Romero.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Paraguay. Braian Samudio replaces Gabriel Ávalos.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Argentina. Conceded by Santiago Arzamendia.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lionel Messi (Argentina) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Paraguay. Richard Sánchez replaces Robert Piris da Motta.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Argentina. Ángel Correa replaces Ángel Di María.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Argentina. Nicolás Domínguez replaces Leandro Paredes.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 22nd June 2021

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Argentina32103127
2Chile31203215
3Paraguay21013213
4Uruguay201112-11
5Bolivia200214-30

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brazil22007076
2Colombia31112204
3Peru210125-33
4Venezuela302125-32
5Ecuador201123-11
View full Copa America tables

