Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell out of England's Euro 2020 clash with Czech Republic

Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell
Mount and Chilwell were seen hugging and speaking to Chelsea team-mate Billy Gilmour at length after Friday's draw with Scotland
England's Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell will miss Tuesday's Euro 2020 game against the Czech Republic as they self-isolate because of a risk of Covid-19 exposure.

The pair were seen interacting with Chelsea team-mate Billy Gilmour after England's draw with Scotland on Friday - since which the midfielder has tested positive for coronavirus.

They will isolate until 28 June and so could miss England's last 16 match.

Both have tested negative for Covid-19.

England are guaranteed a place in the last 16 of Euro 2020 after Monday's results, but will go through as Group D winners with victory over the Czech Republic.

The pair's period of isolation will impact preparations for the knock-out stage.

If England finish second in their group, then their last 16 game takes place on Monday 28 June but if they win the group they play a day later and so the pair would be eligible.

Finishing third would see England play on either 27 or 29 June dependant on the results in other groups.

Midfielder Mount has so far played in every minute of England's European Championship campaign, while left-back Chilwell is yet to feature.

Chilwell and Mount were seen hugging and speaking to Gilmour after the final whistle of Friday's game.

The Football Association have said they will "train individually in private areas" at England's St George's Park training base.

The entire national team squad had lateral flow tests on Monday afternoon and all returned negative results.

Public Health England (PHE) worked with the Football Association to confirm the duo as close contacts of Gilmour, which prompted the 10-day period of isolation.

PHE guidance states that someone could be considered a close contact and might have to self-isolate if they had a face-to-face conversation within one metre, or had been within two metres of someone for more than 15 minutes who tested positive for Covid-19.

"We will continue to follow all Covid-19 protocols and the Uefa testing regime, while remaining in close contact with PHE," the FA said in a statement.

