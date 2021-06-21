Last updated on .From the section Watford

Emmanuel Dennis started his career with Ukrainian side Zorya Luhansk

Watford have agreed a deal to sign Nigeria forward Emmanuel Dennis from Club Bruges.

The Premier League newcomers are currently finalising personal terms with the 23-year-old, who has two caps for his country.

Dennis spent part of the 2020-21 season on loan at Bundesliga side Cologne.

He scored 27 goals in more than 90 club appearances for Club Bruges, having joined them in 2017, and played in both the Champions League and Europa League.