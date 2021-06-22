Last updated on .From the section Crewe

Kayne Ramsay played five games for Shrewsbury during the 2019-20 season

League One side Crewe Alexandra have signed defender Kayne Ramsay on a season-long loan deal from Premier League Southampton.

The right-back, 20, has made four first-team appearances for the Saints since joining from Chelsea in 2017.

An attacking full-back, Ramsay captained Southampton's under-18 team and also spent time on loan with Shrewsbury Town in the 2019-20 season.

Crewe finished 12th in the third tier of English football last term.

