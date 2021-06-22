Last updated on .From the section Wales

Christian Eriksen (right) and Ben Davies spent six years together at Tottenham

Ben Davies will never have been happier to have a phone call with Christian Eriksen, even if it ended with some gentle teasing.

The Wales defender and Denmark midfielder are close friends from their time together at Tottenham Hotspur. So when Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed on the pitch during Denmark's opening match of Euro 2020, the shock for Davies was particularly profound.

Eriksen has since been discharged from hospital and, after Denmark beat Russia on Monday to set up a last-16 tie with Wales, he was straight on the phone to his Welsh friend.

"I spoke to him last night after the game and he said that we'll be in for a tough one," said Davies.

"I've spoken to him a few times since. He seems to be in good spirits.

"I don't know what happens with him from here on out but I think it's best we just let him have his privacy, let him spend time with his family and the most important thing is he's still alive."

When Eriksen suffered his cardiac arrest during Denmark's defeat against Finland, it was a moment that shook the football world.

Wales had been playing against Switzerland earlier that day, with Davies and his team-mates back at their hotel in Baku and watching on TV when Eriksen collapsed.

"It was pretty horrific. He is a good friend and I just didn't know what was happening," said Davies.

"I was on the phone to quite a lot of our mutual friends. It was a bit of a worry and panicked stage at the time.

"It was the unknown. We didn't know the situation. It was pretty tough and the boys were great, in fairness.

"They found out anything they could as soon as possible and it kind of just made the football seem very irrelevant.

"To be honest the football side of it, once that happens - it's completely irrelevant. The only thing that matters is he will be alive and be there for his family."

Davies and Eriksen spent six years together at Spurs, before the Danish midfielder left to join Inter Milan in 2020.

The two players had an added connection as Davies had spent part of his childhood living in Denmark, and played for Viborg's academy. His family spent two years in Viborg while his father worked for Danish company Grundfos.

Davies returned to Denmark for a Nations League match in 2018, with Eriksen scoring both goals as the Wales were beaten 2-0.

"I think the first time I played them it was quite special but now I've kind of had that sentimental one I suppose," said Davies.

"I'm purely focused on the opponents."

Wales secured their place in the last 16 after finishing second in Group A, drawing with Switzerland and beating Turkey before losing to Italy.

Davies started against Switzerland and Turkey but was named on the bench against Italy to reduce the threat of suspension by picking up a second yellow card of the tournament, although he did appear as a late substitute in Rome.

Denmark, meanwhile, were runners-up in Group B, recovering from defeats against Finland and Belgium to beat Russia on a highly-charged Monday night in Copenhagen.

"Denmark will be a tough game but we're looking forward to it," said Davies.

"They're a top side. We know it's going to be hard but we could have ended up with Belgium, which would have been just as bad.

"We'll take whoever we have to play in the tournament."