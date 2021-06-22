Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Team GB will have a team at the Olympic Games for the second time after they did so in London 2012

The proposed Team GB women's football friendly against Zambia before this summer's Olympic Games has been called off, BBC Sport understands.

The match was set to take place at Stoke City's Bet365 Stadium on Thursday, 1 July (19:45 BST kick-off).

A limited number of tickets were made available to fans on Friday, 11 June.

The friendly was the only chance for supporters to watch Team GB on home soil ahead of the Olympics, which are being played in Tokyo.

Team GB have been drawn in Group E and play Chile in their opening game of the Olympics on 21 July.

They face hosts Japan on 24 July before taking on Canada on 27 July.