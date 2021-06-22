Oliver Casey: Blackpool sign Leeds United defender for undisclosed fee

Oliver Casey
Oliver Casey made two appearances for Leeds last season

Blackpool have signed Leeds United defender Oliver Casey for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal.

The 20-year-old came through the West Yorkshire side's academy and made three appearances for the first team.

"I'm really excited to get started. Once I knew of Blackpool's interest, I was really keen to get this done," he told the club website.external-link

"I've been at Leeds for 10 years, but I feel now is the right time to move on and make the next step in my career."

