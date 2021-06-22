Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Last season, only a few SPFL matches welcomed fans

At least 2,000 fans will be able to attend football matches from 19 July - if all of Scotland moves to level zero restrictions on that date as planned.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced on Tuesday a revised routemap for lifting Covid-19 constraints.

From 19 July, seated outdoor stadiums would be able to host 2,000 fans, and standing venues could accommodate 1000.

Applications could be made on a case-by-case basis to swell that, as was done for Hampden's Euro 2020 matches.

A total of 12,000 were given permission to attend the three games in the tournament.

The new baseline limit will apply in the fourth round of the League Cup group stage and Scottish clubs' European qualifiers.

It also means the SPFL league season should be able to begin at the end of July with fans in grounds.

For matches between now and then - in the League Cup and pre-season friendlies - a maximum of 1000 and a minimum of 250 can be accommodated, depending on local restrictions.

Ms Sturgeon also announced she hopes to remove social distancing and all other Covid measures by 9 August.