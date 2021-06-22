Chris Shields will play his final Dundalk match against Derry City on Friday night

Irish Premiership champions Linfield have announced the signing of Dundalk captain Chris Shields.

The midfielder, who spent nine-and-a-half years with the the League of Ireland club, has signed a three-year-deal with the Blues.

The 30-year-old won five Premier Division titles in his time with Dundalk.

Shields will play his 349th and final Dundalk appearance against Derry City on Friday night.

"After nine-and-a-half years at Dundalk, the time has come to move on. A fantastic opportunity has arisen for me, and it's one, for family and football reasons, that I can't really turn down," said Shields. external-link

"I'm a father to two young kids under the age of three, and I feel it's important that I'm there for my family and my wife Shauna, who has been at my side during all of my time at Dundalk.

"I'm lucky to have been involved in a period of real success at Oriel Park. I know we had a hiccup during my first season here back in 2012 but from then on, it was a rollercoaster ride of pure joy, emotion, and success.

"I'm sure I'll shed a few tears when I play my last game against Derry City at Oriel Park on Friday night. It will be very hard to mask my emotions. I always used to sign off with a little wave to my family in the main stand, and it will hit me when I do it for the final time on Friday."

Boost for Linfield

While Linfield had a successful season after claiming a league and Irish Cup double, Shields and Dundalk have had a difficult campaign and sit seventh in the table after 17 matches.

Shields will be seen as an excellent addition to Linfield's ranks after the Blues lost experienced players Andrew Waterworth, Mark Stafford and Mark Haughey as the club switch to a full-time model and attackers Shayne Lavery and Joel Cooper returned to England.

After joining Dundalk in 2012, Shields become an integral part of the side that won three successive leagues between 2014 and 2016 under Stephen Kenny. He was also hugely influential in the team's 2016 European run, playing in five of the six Uefa Europa League group stage fixtures.

After lifting the EA Sports Cup in 2017, Shields helped the Lilywhites to a third league and FAI Cup double in 2018. He was named as club captain ahead of the 2020 season, a campaign which saw him lead Dundalk to the Uefa Europa League group stages for the second time and ended with him lifting the FAI Cup after a 4-2 win over Shamrock Rovers.

Shields' final trophy with Dundalk was the FAI Cup victory over Shamrock Rovers in December

"Chris is a very good footballer who will fit in well and quickly with our squad," said Linfield manager David Healy. external-link

"He's a vastly experienced player who knows many of our players well and he knows all about the expectations at our club.

"I know he's really looking forward to meeting up with our players and joining in with our preparations for our Champions League campaign."

Elsewhere in the Irish Premiership, Glenavon have put defender Colin Coates on the transfer list.

The former Crusaders captain joined Glenavon in January 2020 but has been made available to other clubs "due to the restructuring of the playing staff post COVID-19".