Mark Beevers celebrates Peterborough's promotion with supporters

Peterborough United captain Mark Beevers has signed a three-year contract with the Championship club.

The 31-year-old centre-back joined Posh in the summer of 2019 and made 49 appearances last season as they won promotion from League One.

He has previously played for Sheffield Wednesday, Millwall and Bolton.

"Since he walked into the building, he has been outstanding, a really good skipper and a great lad to work with," said manager Darren Ferguson.

"It was a really important one to get done because he also has a lot of experience of playing in the Championship so he can be a good guide for the players who perhaps have not had that experience in their career as yet."

Beevers' new contract will run to the end of the 2023-24 season.

"We had a lot of success as a group last season, and it is great that so many of last season's squad have signed new deals as it means we go into the new campaign with a settled group of players," he told the club website.

"There might not be many with Championship experience yet, but I have no doubt they will cope just fine at that level."