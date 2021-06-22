Kieran Wallace: Injured Burton Albion defender agrees new one-year deal
Last updated on .From the section Burton Albion
Burton Albion defender Kieran Wallace has signed a new one-year contract with the League One club.
Wallace, 26, has not played since suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury against Charlton in February.
He is following a rehabilitation programme, but the Brewers have not given an estimate as to when he may be fit for a return to action.
"I'm three months post-op now, and that's when you can start running again," he told the club website.
"I've got a long way to go but this week has been the first step - I've been in the gym for the last 10-11 weeks and it's nice to be a bit back to normal."
Wallace joined Burton from Sheffield United in 2018 and has made 78 appearances, scoring twice.