Liam Roberts has agreed an initial one-year contract with Northampton

Northampton Town have signed Walsall goalkeeper Liam Roberts for an undisclosed fee and Hull City winger Jordan Flores on a season-long loan.

Roberts began his career at Walsall and made 149 appearances for the club, 34 of them in 2020-21.

"Liam arrives with plenty of League One and League Two experience behind him," said Northampton manager Jon Brady.

Flores, 25, joined Hull from Irish club Dundalk and played against Northampton in a 3-0 win for Hull in April.

Jordan Flores scored once in five games for Hull in 2020-21 as they won promotion to the Championship

The Cobblers have now made six signings since their relegation to League Two with the pair following Nicke Kabamba, Mitch Pinnock, Paul Lewis and Dylan Connolly.

"Jordan is a very technical player who we believe will fit in well with us," said Brady.

"He is left-footed and that balance is important for us and he is a different type of player to the other midfielders we have here."

