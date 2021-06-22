Last updated on .From the section Oldham

Hallam Hope previously played under Oldham boss Keith Curle during his time with Carlisle United

Oldham Athletic have signed forward Hallam Hope on a one-year deal, as well as defenders Sam Hart, Jordan Clarke and Harrison McGahey.

Hope, 27, played 36 games and scored five goals for Swindon last season as they were relegated from League One.

Hart, 24, joins having turned down the offer of a new deal with Southend, who were relegated from the EFL last term.

Meanwhile, 29-year-old Clarke and McGahey, 25, have moved to Oldham after being released by Scunthorpe.

Hart and Clarke have also agreed one-year deals - though Hart has an option to extend - but McGahey has signed a two-year contract.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.