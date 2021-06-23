Last updated on .From the section Barrow

Barrow kept a clean sheet in eight of Kgosi Ntlhe's 26 games for Barrow last season

Barrow defender Kgosi Ntlhe has signed a new one-year contract to remain with the League Two club.

The 27-year-old joined from Scunthorpe United last summer and made 26 appearances for the Bluebirds last season helping them stay in League Two.

"I am very pleased to get the deal done before pre-season starts and I can't wait to get going," Ntlhe said. external-link

"There were plenty of ups and downs in my first season, but we reached our goals and now we have to use that."