From the section Carlisle

Corey Whelan previously had spells on loan with Yeovil Town and Crewe Alexandra during his time with Liverpool

Carlisle United have signed defender Corey Whelan on a two-year deal after his contract ended with League One side Wigan Athletic.

The 23-year-old Liverpool academy graduate joined American USL side Phoenix Rising in 2019 before linking up with the Latics earlier in 2021.

He made eight appearances, helping the club avoid relegation to League Two.

"He fits well into what we want and provides selection and formation options for us," boss Chris Beech said. external-link

