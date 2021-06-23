Euro 2020: Andy Robertson pays tribute to the fans after Scotland's Euros exit

It is the summer the world hopes ushers in a new normal. Standing at the side of the pitch at Hampden late on Tuesday, it was a sentiment which crackled in the quivering voice of Andy Robertson.

In the wake of the nation's Euro 2020 exit, the Scotland captain spoke of getting a taste of being at a tournament. He also made proclamations of his hunger, and that of his team-mates, to get to another.

Then, a mention of what it meant to the nation, and a lump the size of the Clyde Tunnel appeared in Robertson's throat. "The love that we've felt from this country has been incredible," he said, the normally assured footing of the Liverpool left-back giving way on the final word.

He spoke of fans in the streets, flags in the windows, a thunderstorm of noise inside Hampden as Callum McGregor breathed life into a nation. It was raw stuff as Robertson just about held it together.

'Forget the past and embrace the future'

With the passing of time, he and his team will be able to arrive at a place of ease when they reflect on a summer which ended a 23-year wait for the country's men to reach a major finals. Some in the squad, let alone supporters, weren't even born in time to see Tom Boyd put into his own net against Brazil in 1998.

Well, welcome to the club, kids, where passion, optimism and the ability to boogie are compulsory. Sadly, so too is the fact you will likely suffer through every game you watch, regardless of the end result.

As a nation, Scotland is obsessed with the past. Never getting out of a group at a major finals. Not having the same world-class standard of player as Dalglish, Jordan, Law. Watching Taggart.

We have been a race cowering under a cloud of inevitable doom, crippled by a national conscription somewhere between self-deprecation and hope. Depending on a result against the Faroe Islands, the latter generally fluctuates violently between false and lost.

For all that, though, this is the summer Scotland must learn to forget the past and the glorious failure within. This is the time a nation and its team were reunited 23 years on from a French holiday romance. C'est magnifique.

It was Alfred Lord Tennyson who famously wrote: "It is better to have loved and lost than to have never reached the Euros in the first place." And Alf has a point.

Horror was etched on the faces of Scotland fans as David Marshall was outdone by Patrik Schick from 50-odd yards against the Czech Republic. There was also a collective hush as the blessed right boot of Luka Modric detonated any remaining belief of progression. But nothing would have compared to the anguish of spending £150 on a ticket to watch Israel do it all instead.

'Clarke's calmness changes narrative'

Scotland began their march to the Euros in inauspicious fashion. A 2-0 win over Albania almost three years ago kicked it off. Only 17,455 bothered to turn up in pre-Covid times, a sign of the apathy towards a national team who had been battered by Belgium just days before.

Of that starting XI, only five remained to see the journey through. An ageing squad needed renewing.

A month later, 10-man Scotland lost 2-1 after a Kieran Tierney own goal in Israel under Alex McLeish. November 2018 brought a 4-0 trouncing of Albania as Ryan Fraser and James Forrest shone, the latter going on to bag a hat-trick three days later against - you guessed it - Israel to send Scotland into a Euro 2020 play-off semi-final almost a year later against - yep - Israel.

After Kazakhstan - let's say no more - Steve Clarke brought a calmness to the Scotland set-up. The volatility of results and reaction which plagued McLeish's turbulent second spell had dispersed, but so too had the squad's scoring touch. A tense 0-0 at Hampden with the Israelis last October went the distance, with the Scots triumphing in a shootout.

But if you thought that was torture... a generation-defining night in Belgrade, where Scotland broke the cycle. Ryan Christie had them in front, only for an injury-time goal to force extra time. For many old timers, this was a path that had been sombrely trodden before. This is where the journey usually ended.

Instead, heroics, character, courage and cojones the size of Stephen O'Donnell's empire biscuits saw Scotland lift a nation out from under that cloud, all from a distance of 12 yards. Pictures of the scenes which followed, including a blubbing Christie live on television, deserve to be hung in galleries across the country as works of art. Scotland were back.

'Inescapable campaign, inevitable emotion'

The Scotland rollercoaster was put into cold storage for a few months before we all strapped ourselves in at the start of the month.

Countless words were spoken, thousands of them were written down, and hours of television, radio, podcasts and whatever else beamed out across the country. If you didn't know who Baccara were, that Arsenal defender Tierney is the squad DJ, or that Billy Gilmour was quite good at football, you really weren't paying attention.

It was a build-up to a sporting event like few other the country has seen. With the help of technology it was inescapable. We even had national campaigns, led by the fantastic 10-year-old Poppy Lord, for school children to be allowed to watch the opening match against the Czech Republic.

The fact such an intervention was needed in some cases perhaps points towards a reason why Scotland have struggled for so long to reach a younger generation. By the time Schick's long-range missile was half way over Marshall's head, those poor kids would have been wondering what they'd been signed up for. "We missed double maths for this?"

Scotland were beaten, but not defeated. Undone by the Czechs, Clarke's side had enough about them to offer some positivity going to Wembley four days later. What followed in London could not have been foreseen as the Three Lions were hushed to a whimper by a swashbuckling performance.

It may have only been a draw, but the Scots were off the mark in the tournament. Pride restored? Check. Full belief in beating the World Cup finalists next? Check.

In the end, Croatia's experience at this level told. Nobody in the tournament has tossed more balls into the box than Robertson. Scotland averaged more shots than most of the big hitters have so far. In the end, they were undone by two things. A lack of cutting edge - 41 shots and only one goal - and inexperience.

Scotland fans look on dejected at Hampden as Croatia win 3-1

'Shackles of past are shaken off'

Yet, what matters is not what happened this summer. It's about what happens next.

Clarke has professed himself willing to steer this Scotland ship into smoother and far-flung waters, with the World Cup in Qatar the next port of call. It won't be easy, but he and his players will travel richer for what they have experienced not just over the past nine days, but the past nine months.

For the first time in years, there is a connection with this Scotland team, many of whom appeared the most unlikely of generations to end the wait for a men's tournament return. After all, players such as McFadden, Fletcher, Maloney, Ferguson, McGregor and Dailly all failed.

Instead, Aberdeen's veteran defender Andy Considine played his part, as did the Motherwell pairing of O'Donnell and Declan Gallagher. For all the squad contains two Champions League winners, this is now a team of the people. At Wembley, we were all Stephen O'Donnell.

While brief, Gilmour's intervention against England made both heart and hope soar. The inclusion in the squad of Nathan Patterson and David Turnbull point to a confident and gifted future, too.

Scotland may have not qualified, but whether they did or not is not what will define what happens next. It never was going to.

Robertson and his team-mates have shaken off the chastening shackles of the past. It's now time for the nation to enjoy the freedom of dreaming about what may lie ahead.