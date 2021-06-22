Euro 2020: England aspire to 'champagne football', says manager Gareth Southgate

Last updated on .From the section Englandcomments102

Manager Gareth Southgate says England aspire to play "champagne football" but that he has been pleased with the defensive solidity they have shown to qualify top of Euro 2020 Group D.

England produced a professional display and kept a third clean sheet in three games to beat the Czech Republic 1-0.

It means a last-16 spot and a possible tie with France, Germany or Portugal.

Asked about the expectation to produce "champagne football", Southgate said: "We would like to see that as well."

He told BBC Radio 5 Live: "I think if you spoke to the players, we spoke a lot about that freedom, but we are a little bit short in a few areas of match fitness and sharpness, and I thought as the game wore on that started to take its toll a bit.

"We have hit the woodwork in all three matches and the other thing we have to get better on is our attacking set-play which is normally such a good source of goals for us and our deliveries have been really poor.

"We are difficult to score against at the moment and although we're not perhaps flowing as much as we'd like, that solidity is critical for any team doing well."

Raheem Sterling scored England's only goal at Wembley, only their second of the tournament, both of them converted by the Manchester City winger.

At the other end, goalkeeper Jordan Pickford was rarely threatened, although he did pull off a fine diving save from Tomas Holes.

Southgate was pleased with what he saw, especially in light of playing time he was able to give defender Harry Maguire and midfielder Jordan Henderson, both of whom were recovering from injuries suffered in the domestic season when Euro 2020 began.

"I enjoyed a lot of our build-up play," he said. "In the first half in particular, the interchange of positions of our forwards was very effective.

"I think what they're showing is adaptability and resilience. We've had to make so many changes and known that players right from the start weren't available.

"It was the first time we've seen Harry Maguire tonight, and we've only seen 45 minutes for Jordan Henderson. We're dealing with all those issues and striding on and we know there are bigger tests ahead.

"All they can do as players is win the group, which they have."

'Saka gives England something they've been looking for'

Euro 2020 - Czech Republic 0-1 England: 'Outstanding' Bukayo Saka can't be dropped - Micah Richards

Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka was one of four players brought into the side by Southgate after the disappointing 0-0 draw with Scotland on Friday.

It was only the 19-year-old's sixth cap and the first he has won at Wembley, but his was an intelligent and, at times, exciting attacking display, full of driving runs.

It was one of these runs that got England up the pitch to start the move that ended in Sterling heading the only goal.

"It's an amazing experience," Saka said afterwards. "It's the first time I've been at Wembley, which is just around the corner from my old house. To hear the fans chanting my name was an amazing experience."

He told ITV Sport: "The manager told me to go out and express myself - to play how I have played for my club all season. Sometimes that means driving at the opponents and I did that and got us up the pitch."

His manager was certainly pleased with his display, telling BBC Sport: "[He was] really outstanding. He is so comfortable receiving under pressure and strong holding players off.

"He's been called a slippery eel before because he can wriggle out of trouble and of course he can go on his left or right side, which is difficult for defenders to defend against.

"He has deserved his chance and we're really pleased he grabbed his opportunity."

Former England international Chris Waddle, a man who knows a thing or two about providing a threat from the wing for his country, told 5 Live: "I think he gives something we've been looking for: energy, takes people on, takes risks and he'd be difficult to play against whoever they play.

"He's young, he's fearless and it shows in the way he plays. You can tell he's enjoying it. He probably thought he wouldn't be in this tournament and he's one of those who we say, go out and enjoy this tournament - and he is."

'It is complicated for them to start next week'

Southgate was also pleased to win after a difficult few days, which saw Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell have to go into isolation following a positive Covid-19 test for Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour.

The pair were seen interacting with Chelsea team-mate Gilmour after Friday's draw with Scotland at Wembley.

Their involvement in the last-16 tie was placed in doubt by Southgate, who also revealed that Phil Foden missed Tuesday's game to avoid the risk of picking up a suspension for the next round.

"Phil was on a yellow card and given that there has to be a doubt about the two boys, I didn't want to lose a third before any possible injuries," said Southgate. "We think the quarantine ends midnight of match day [for the last 16].

"What we don't know is how much training they can do and what might be possible.

"They can obviously train individually and we think there might be a period where they can train in groups distanced, but I'm not sure they can join in the whole group.

"So the reality is it's really complicated for them to start in the game next week."

'To win a tournament you have to beat those teams'

England topping their group sets up a last-16 tie with the runner-up of Group F, which is likely to be one of Europe's heavyweight sides - world champions France, European champions Portugal or three-time Euros winners Germany.

Hungary are the other possible opponent from this group.

Both Germany and Portugal have knocked England out of the Euros in the past - the former in 1996, the latter in 2004.

However, England have at least ensured that they will remain on home soil at Wembley for the tie, where they are unbeaten in seven matches.

"To win a tournament you have to beat those teams," said Southgate.

"We wanted to make sure we won the group and stayed at Wembley. We don't know if that is advantageous in terms of where the draw will take us but we would rather be here. We could have come second and still have had a really difficult draw.

"To win the group is good for confidence and it is great our fans will see us in the next round here."

Around the BBC iPlayer bannerAround the BBC iPlayer footer

Comments

Join the conversation

102 comments

  • Comment posted by Tom, today at 00:18

    You know what...let's just get behind Southgate...support his choices...support the lads in their decisions... that very few of us could ever having to make in a month of blue Tuesdays....and you know what...let's just believe and that's all we can do as fans.

    England players....I salute you and to everyone around the country who's given their time to wish them well. I love you all.

    Leeds Fan

    • Reply posted by Cheggers, today at 00:48

      Cheggers replied:
      Gary Southgate is out of his depth. Fans are frustrated because the football is turgid and we know these players are so much better. Journalists need to stop giving the yes man a free ride.

  • Comment posted by Billy McFlipFlops, at 23:51 22 Jun

    As much as I like Euros and World Cups, the thing that has spoiled it for me (and those of a certain age will appreciate) is HD television. When the picture was bright and fuzzy, and the commentator sounded like he was dialling from the moon, you knew it was something special.

    • Reply posted by Stuart L, today at 00:11

      Stuart L replied:
      100% know where you are coming from

  • Comment posted by Gus, today at 00:50

    Southgate does talk some utter rubbish.Champagne football? You avin a larf Gareth ? You seriously couldn't make this up. I'd call it utterly soporific. They are simply so tedious to watch. Watch'em crash n burn against a good football team then listen to the BS spin Southgate puts on it. The truth is we need a proper experienced football manager not a fugazi.

  • Comment posted by philt77, today at 00:25

    I've never seen attack turned into defence so quickly and efficiently. It must be the new alternative to boring your opponents to distraction by accurate passing such as Spain have practised for the last decade or so. It may work. Reason says England will be steamrollered by whoever they play next but there's just a wee voice saying "Remember Greece in 2004". I hated football for years after that.

    • Reply posted by Scousepower, today at 00:53

      Scousepower replied:
      just as well we're not playing Iceland then

  • Comment posted by sean, today at 00:26

    Ducking shambles of a team, Southgate is shite

  • Comment posted by Mickey c, today at 00:13

    Southgate wouldn't play champagne football if England had Messi, Ronaldo, mbappe and neymar

    • Reply posted by Lul, today at 00:34

      Lul replied:
      Nope. England finally has a bunch of technical players in Grealish, Foden, Mount, Sancho, Bellingham etc. And our only idea is Pickford or defenders launching it for the big man Sterling to head it onto pacey Kane.

  • Comment posted by Welcome to the GOOD LIFE, today at 00:54

    Champagne football? Right now England are playing warm, flat beer football

  • Comment posted by Lions fan in The Great White North, today at 00:48

    What is “champagne football”?

    • Reply posted by More on this story, today at 00:54

      More on this story replied:
      They play as it they are drunk?

  • Comment posted by Neil, today at 00:41

    To be fair we would settle for Babysham football. At the moment it's warm flat 2.8% bitter.

  • Comment posted by Deeney in a Bottle, today at 00:14

    Support your team. Champagne football. Fizzy football. The most important thing is the win! The beauty of football is there’s many ways to win! Know your strengths and okay to them!

    I don’t see many Chelsea fans moaning after winning the CL!

    • Reply posted by Nelly, today at 00:22

      Nelly replied:
      Who's arguing? From past experience however, England playing dull, clueless football has only one conclusion- going out of the competition to the first top class side they meet. THAT is why the concern.

  • Comment posted by MJF_dodo, today at 00:10

    We are the Blue Nun of the Euros.

  • Comment posted by You, today at 00:35

    Southgate aspires to flat table water football!

    Can you believe the gall of this loser talking about champagne football?

    Has not got a clue.

    England are the laughing stock of the world employing the world's worst managers for our national team barring two exceptions - ( Bobby Robson and Terry Venables) since 1970.

  • Comment posted by OliverDMcCall, today at 00:32

    More like Coca Cola football

    • Reply posted by Dingus McGruder, today at 00:46

      Dingus McGruder replied:
      ...more Roller Cola.

  • Comment posted by end racism ALL lives matter BBC, today at 00:16

    Far, far too slow turning defence into attack, no movement on or off the ball whilst in possession, no pressure on the ball when the other team has it, keep passing back to the GK, even from deep inside the opponent's half, only one player on the pitch at a time who runs at the opposition and Captain Invisible!

    Not very Champaign to me.

    • Reply posted by Chineenio, today at 00:29

      Chineenio replied:
      Cham what?

  • Comment posted by nev800, today at 00:07

    People have said England are slow going from one end of the pitch to the other but I have to disagree. We were able to get the ball back to Pickford rapidly from an attacking position several times!

    • Reply posted by Lul, today at 00:26

      Lul replied:
      Pickford launching it forward is also a very quick way of getting up field, shame it goes to the other team 9 times out of 10, or straight into touch. Goalie having more touches than Kane is hardly champagne football.

  • Comment posted by Force Kin, today at 01:01

    But all they deliver is the equivalent of a 2 litre bottle of White Lightning

  • Comment posted by Commentier, today at 00:58

    I’m not saying it’s coming home, but I am saying that football is packing its bags and checking out of the hotel.

  • Comment posted by end racism ALL lives matter BBC, today at 00:34

    Sham pain, is that what players get when they pretend to have been fouled?

  • Comment posted by boris the liability with lie ability, today at 00:31

    champagne?
    lucky to get cherryade to be honest
    might be sniggering at rent a jock now but we'll be joining them really soon

  • Comment posted by Uberscooter, today at 00:22

    Everything changes in the knockout rounds - nobody remembers the group games unless you get knocked out in them. Too early to judge this team yet.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Euro 2020

Also in Sport