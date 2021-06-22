Last updated on .From the section European Championship

The maths were simple for Scotland: one match, three points and a place in the last 16 of Euro 2020.

But it was not to be. A 3-1 defeat by Croatia meant their wait to reach the knockout stage of a major international tournament goes on.

Here's how it unfolded on social media.

This got us in the feels

This version of a Dougie MacLean classic got us in the mood before kick-off.

How about this?

But would this patriotic paean inspire the Scots?

G-Erin up for it

Scotland international Erin Cuthbert was among those cheering on John McGinn and his team-mates.

Under their nose the whole time

To progress, Scotland would have to do something they were yet to do at the tournament - score.

Different theories for that lack of goals were mooted pre-match - from the tactical to the, um, metaphysical.

Other commentators remained more optimistic.

Croatia strike first

When the action got under way, it was Croatia who struck first through Nikola Vlasic.

Both teams greeted the goal in a fairly low-key manner.

Scotland score!

But then it happened - the goal they had been waiting for - a stunner from Callum McGregor.

Reactions were jubilant.

Playground tactics?

With the game tied, some wondered how it might be resolved.

People score worldies against Scotland

Sadly for Scotland, though, Croatia pulled away with the help of a sublime strike from Luka Modric.

Very good, but not from the halfway line like Patrik Schick's strike against them last week.

Meanwhile at Wembley...

As Scotland exited the tournament, England took top spot in their group with a 1-0 win over the Czech Republic.

Poisoned chalice?

Their reward - if that's the right word - is likely to be a game against France, Germany or Portugal next.

Politics in football

Back to Scotland, prominent politicians were among those to share their thoughts.

Until next time...

But amid the gloom there was a good deal of philosophical responses, with pride in the team, and hope for the future.