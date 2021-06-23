Lennon fears 'ship has sailed for rascal Griffiths'

Leigh Griffiths hopes to sign a new contract with Celtic after talking to new manager Ange Postecoglou and thinks he can win back his Scotland place.

The 30-year-old striker admits he did not deserve to be part of Steve Clarke's Euro 2020 finals squad "given the season I had".

But he believes he was not given a fair chance by Celtic's coaching team.

"To me, it feels like a fresh start with the new manager, whether he brings in new staff or not," Griffiths said.

"He phoned me last week and said 'I am keen to work with you, I know what you can do'. He wants me to get back to the player I once was. We are looking for a deal and hopefully it can be done in the next few days."

Griffiths, whose current contract ends this month, only started eight games for Celtic last season and made a further 16 substitute appearances, scoring seven times.

The Glasgow side fell short in their attempt to win a 10th successive title and manager Neil Lennon, who departed in February, told BBC Scotland last week he fears the "ship might have sailed" for Griffiths to recapture his best form.

"It's up to me to prove him and everyone else who is writing me off wrong," Griffiths said on BBC Radio Scotland's Euros Breakfast Show. "I've done it time and again in my career.

"It was well documented last season that, during the lockdown, I never worked hard enough and let myself and the club down. But I was fit enough for the start of the season then rolled my ankle in training the day before the first game against Hamilton."

Griffiths believes he was playing well during a run of games after December, but feels singled out for blame by Lennon after a damaging home defeat in January after which he only started one more game.

Rejecting claims that he lacked fitness, Griffiths insisted "if you are fit enough to be on the bench, you are fit enough to play games".

He added: "The most important thing is to get back into the Celtic team and scoring goals and back in the Scotland squad and help them qualify for the World Cup."

Griffiths should have been at Euros - analysis

Former Scotland striker Steven Thompson

Looking at the players who didn't even get on the pitch at the Euros, I think there was a space that could have gone to Leigh. He's been about it for ages and he's the most natural finisher in Scottish football.

If you are looking for a goal at any stage of a game, regardless that last season was one to forget for Leigh, if you are needing a big moment in an international game then I feel that Leigh should have been in the squad.