Lucas Covolan kept 12 clean sheets for Torquay during the 2020-21 season

League Two side Port Vale have signed Brazilian goalkeeper Lucas Covolan from Torquay United on a two-year contract.

The deal comes just three days after the 30-year-old headed a dramatic added-time equaliser in the National League promotion final at Ashton Gate.

Despite the goal, Torquay eventually lost 5-4 to Hartlepool on penalties.

"Lucas had a very good season with Torquay and has earned his right to move up the ladder," boss Darrell Clarke told the Vale website. external-link

"He is hungry to prove he's a league-level player and we feel he has all the attributes to succeed at this level."

Covolan played in Brazil, where he came up against future Premier League stars Philippe Coutinho, Oscar and Alisson, and Spain before heading to England in 2016 to join non-league Whitehawk.

He moved on to Torquay in May 2019 and made 26 appearances last season.

As well as scoring in the National League promotion final, Covolan saved two penalties in the shoot-out against Hartlepool, but it was the north-east side who eventually clinched a return to the English Football League.