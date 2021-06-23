Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Jane Ross scored in her final appearance for United in a 3-2 home defeat by Leicester City in the Women's FA Cup last month

Manchester United striker Jane Ross is to leave the club when her contract expires at the end of the month.

The 31-year-old Scotland international scored seven goals in 34 appearances for the Red Devils.

United confirmed on Monday that fellow striker Jess Sigsworth, 26, will also be leaving the club at the end of June.

The Women's Super League side, who finished fourth last season, are managerless after Casey Stoney left at the end of the campaign.