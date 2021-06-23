Last updated on .From the section Championship

West Brom were relegated after one season back in the Premier League

Relegated West Bromwich Albion will start their 2021-22 Championship season at Bournemouth.

Fulham and Sheffield United, also relegated from the Premier League last season, begin at home to Middlesbrough and Birmingham City respectively.

Derby County, whose fixtures are interchangeable with League One's Wycombe's pending a possible EFL appeal against a decision to fine the Rams £100,000, will host Huddersfield.

The season starts on Saturday, 7 August

Elsewhere, the three sides promoted from League One will all start with trips away from home.

Blackpool visit Bristol City, Peterborough go to Luton and Hull City face Preston.

Some fans were allowed back into club grounds for the Championship play-off semi-finals but it is not yet known how many fans will be able to attend the opening fixtures of the new season.

First round of fixtures in full

Bournemouth v West Bromwich Albion

Blackburn Rovers v Swansea City

Bristol City v Blackpool

Cardiff City v Barnsley

Coventry City v Nottingham Forest

Derby County v Huddersfield Town

Fulham v Middlesbrough

Luton Town v Peterborough United

Preston North End v Hull City

Queens Park Rangers v Millwall

Sheffield United v Birmingham City

Stoke City v Reading