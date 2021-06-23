Last updated on .From the section Doncaster

Tommy Rowe made 31 Championship appearances for Bristol City last season

Doncaster Rovers have re-signed former captain Tommy Rowe on a two-year deal.

The 32-year-old, who can play in defence or midfield, will join as a free agent on 1 July after not being offered a new contract by Bristol City.

Rowe left Rovers to join the Championship side in June 2019 and made 60 league appearances in two seasons.

He first joined Doncaster on loan from Wolves in March 2016 before joining permanently that summer and helped them win promotion from League Two.

