Scott Parker led Fulham to promotion in 2020 but endured Premier League relegation in 2019 and 2021

Fulham manager Scott Parker has left the club by mutual consent and seems set to take over at Bournemouth.

The former England midfielder, 40, took over in February 2019, but could not stop them from being relegated from the Premier League that season.

He guided them to promotion back to the top flight via the play-offs in 2020, but Fulham came down again last season.

"Through promotion and relegation alike, Scott has always enjoyed my support," said chairman Shahid Khan.

"Scott's departure does nothing to shake my confidence, however. We will hire a new head coach who is capable of achieving our goal of promotion and will be committed to Fulham and its supporters.

"And we will field a squad that will respond, compete and win. Onward."

First-team coach Matt Wells, goalkeeping coach Rob Burch, head of sports science Alastair Harris, first-team match analyst Jonathan Hill and lead physical performance coach Charlie Moore have also left the club.

Bournemouth announced on Sunday that boss Jonathan Woodgate will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of the month.

The 41-year-old, who was placed in interim charge in February, led the Cherries to the Championship play-offs, but they were beaten by Brentford in the semi-final.