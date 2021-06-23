Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

Julen Lopetegui had a four-and-a-half-month spell as Real Madrid manager before was appointed Sevilla boss in July 2019

Tottenham made a "dizzying" offer to Sevilla manager Julen Lopetegui but the former Spain boss will not be going anywhere, according to the La Liga club's president Jose Castro.

The north London side have been looking for a permanent replacement for Jose Mourinho since his sacking in April.

Lopetegui, 54, guided Sevilla to Champions League qualification with a fourth-place finish last season.

Castro said Lopetegui had "received offers he'd not listened to".

Talking to Spanish radio station Cadena SER, Sevilla's president continued: "Julen rang me and told me.

"Some coaches are more driven by economic factors but Julen is very clear that he is happy here and he even said it would be very difficult to find a better place to work than here.

"We believed and believe in him, giving him a two-year contract extension, and I'm sure he will bring much more to the club."

Spurs ended the season under caretaker boss Ryan Mason, but their search for a permanent manager has been a fraught one.

Antonio Conte, who left Inter Milan after winning the Italian title last season, had been in talks with the club but failed to reach an agreement.

Former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino, who Mourinho replaced, was approached about a return but efforts were rebuffed by Paris St-Germain.

Former Roma manager Paulo Fonseca then looked poised to take over, only for talks to end as Spurs were linked with ex-Fiorentina manager Gennaro Gattuso, who the club quickly distanced themselves from following fan protests against the prospect of his appointment.