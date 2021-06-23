Julen Lopetegui: Tottenham have offer to Sevilla boss turned down, says Spanish club's president

Last updated on .From the section Tottenhamcomments125

Julen Lopetegui
Julen Lopetegui had a four-and-a-half-month spell as Real Madrid manager before was appointed Sevilla boss in July 2019

Tottenham made a "dizzying" offer to Sevilla manager Julen Lopetegui but the former Spain boss will not be going anywhere, according to the La Liga club's president Jose Castro.

The north London side have been looking for a permanent replacement for Jose Mourinho since his sacking in April.

Lopetegui, 54, guided Sevilla to Champions League qualification with a fourth-place finish last season.

Castro said Lopetegui had "received offers he'd not listened to".

Talking to Spanish radio station Cadena SER, Sevilla's president continued: "Julen rang me and told me.

"Some coaches are more driven by economic factors but Julen is very clear that he is happy here and he even said it would be very difficult to find a better place to work than here.

"We believed and believe in him, giving him a two-year contract extension, and I'm sure he will bring much more to the club."

Spurs ended the season under caretaker boss Ryan Mason, but their search for a permanent manager has been a fraught one.

Antonio Conte, who left Inter Milan after winning the Italian title last season, had been in talks with the club but failed to reach an agreement.

Former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino, who Mourinho replaced, was approached about a return but efforts were rebuffed by Paris St-Germain.

Former Roma manager Paulo Fonseca then looked poised to take over, only for talks to end as Spurs were linked with ex-Fiorentina manager Gennaro Gattuso, who the club quickly distanced themselves from following fan protests against the prospect of his appointment.

Banner image reading "Be ready for the new season"BBC Sport footer

Comments

Join the conversation

129 comments

  • Comment posted by iambanksy, today at 15:19

    There are some tribesmen in the Amazon rainforest who live so remotely that they haven't even been offered the Spurs job.

    • Reply posted by Dave, today at 15:21

      Dave replied:
      😂😂😂

  • Comment posted by Rybo86, today at 15:07

    This saga really isn't doing anything for Tottenham's image

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 15:20

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      On and on and on it goes, who and when Spurs will hire their new manager nobody knows.

  • Comment posted by W 6, today at 15:04

    In a few weeks you won't be able to stand more than 20 metres away from someone who's turned down the Spurs job.

  • Comment posted by aldridge96, today at 15:04

    Big Sam is getting closer and closer to managing Harry Kane again...

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 15:23

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      At this rate, the only mangers left for Spurs to hire, other than big Sam could be Harry Rednapp or Tim Sherwood.

  • Comment posted by Liam, today at 15:05

    Spurs really are a laughing stock. Two World class managers have been sacked and now they can't get anyone. I feel for Kane, please leave and win some silverware.

  • Comment posted by Chlillis, today at 15:20

    Soon more people would’ve been offered the Spurs job then the vaccination

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 15:32

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      So they get offered the Spurs job, then the vaccination? Just trying to understand your timeline here.

  • Comment posted by chelseadad, today at 15:17

    You can have Southgate from Tuesday approx 8pm

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 15:31

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      Ah, the ever-optimistic England fan. No wonder the national team never win anything.

  • Comment posted by neil, today at 15:27

    I must admit, I think I'd have to think twice and I haven't got much on.

  • Comment posted by Rod Liddle for PM, today at 15:15

    Eddie Howe is still on the sofa eating cheesy wotsits, Levi.

  • Comment posted by Billy McFlipFlops, today at 15:14

    Embarrassing, Levy you may as well just offer to Ryan Mason and try again next summer. Oh and close the door on your way out too.

    • Reply posted by Billy McFlipFlops, today at 15:22

      Billy McFlipFlops replied:
      And I'm curious what the "dizzying" offer was - unlimited goes on the Skywalk?

  • Comment posted by trew, today at 15:08

    Joke of a club, funny to watch from afar though. I think Levy will do it himself to save on wages.

  • Comment posted by walker1b, today at 15:28

    A lot of spam phonecalls emanating from the North London area. Don't answer or you will be tied into a long contract.

  • Comment posted by Roger Zinar, today at 15:14

    What does Levy have against Jorgen Klinsmann I wonder…
    Here’s an offer that won’t be turned down…

  • Comment posted by abracadabra, today at 15:24

    So far I have not responded to any of Daniel Levy's emails.

  • Comment posted by GC, today at 15:14

    Ryan Mason until Christmas, get Big Sam in.

  • Comment posted by Half more than Indio, today at 15:06

    why don't spurs just stop getting turned down by everyone and put the job on indeed.com

    We are looking for a manager. Low expectations and you get to work with our star player who would really like to leave

  • Comment posted by Indication, today at 15:29

    The prize for winning Love Island is the Spurs job.

    • Reply posted by jock1, today at 15:31

      jock1 replied:
      You probably get scr3wed with both

  • Comment posted by Allez Les Gars, today at 15:16

    All very Spursy....

  • Comment posted by game family, today at 15:14

    Another rejection, let's just stop all this messing about now Benitez or Eddie Howe both have Premier experience and both have managed clubs on a shoestring .

  • Comment posted by DorsetTiger, today at 15:05

    Just give it to Big Sam already.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport