I would be surprised if Scotland did not reach either the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, or the next European Championship in 2024 - the belief and optimism is there now and it is a young, exciting squad.

Despite the disappointment of exiting at the group stage, we need to harness the pride that getting to the Euros generated to go again.

We want to get to one as soon as possible, and we've still got a chance to get to Qatar, but it needs to be within the next two or three tournaments.

It can't be any longer because it's a good crop of young players that have experienced it and will be desperate for more. I loved hearing them all after the game talking about their hunger to have this feeling again.

Lessons to be learned

John McGinn said after the Croatia game the team did not do themselves justice with the results, and I agree. I was shouting about how I thought we could surprise a few people because I really believe in the players.

I thought we played well at times, but matches are decided by key moments and we just didn't get those right.

I keep going on about the England game, not because I think we should be delighted with a draw, but because of the performance.

We were defensively solid, but more importantly when we won the ball back we kept it, which we didn't do enough in the other two matches.

There was too much of a rush to go forward. The times we created chances throughout the tournament was playing through the midfield, getting the ball wide and getting crosses into the box, moving the opposition.

You look at Croatia, they controlled the tempo of the game. They slowed it down when they had to. But when they needed a change of tempo they did it. It was measured, not rush rush, and that's something we we have to learn.

There is plenty to learn and take forward, and Steve Clarke will already be thinking what he needs to do to make this team better.

No more waiting

Rather than the end, this is just the start for this group of players. Apart from the goalkeepers the squad are mostly under 30 and have tasted a major tournament, and they'll be desperate to do it again.

This is as strong a pool of players as we've had for a while - there are genuinely 30 guys competing for places in the squad, never mind the starting team.

The World Cup is 18 months away, and if you think back, Lyndon Dykes was nowhere near the squad two years ago, Che Adams only came in for the qualifiers in March, Billy Gilmour wasn't in contention, nor was Nathan Patterson.

Now these players are the positives from the tournament. Gilmour in particular will be a starter from now on and more players will emerge in the next few years.

There's a hunger and pride to play for Scotland again. We have to hold on to that pride, that feeling of 'we were there and we want more of it'.

It can't be another long wait and I think the squad's good enough and young enough to make sure it isn't.

James McFadden