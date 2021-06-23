Last updated on .From the section Chelsea

Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour is in talks with Chelsea about going out on loan next season.

Gilmour, 20, shone in Scotland's Euro 2020 draw with England and would have played in the 3-1 defeat by Croatia had he not tested positive for coronavirus.

The former Rangers youth player made 11 appearances last season for the Blues, but started only three league games.

Gilmour feels his career will progress more quickly if he plays regularly, but knows that will mean leaving Chelsea.

The playmaker was an unused substitute in both the FA Cup and Champions League finals. Thomas Tuchel's side lost the domestic showpiece to Leicester City but beat Manchester City in Portugal to lift European football's biggest club prize.

Gilmour's preference is to stay in the English Premier League, although, should Rangers make it through two rounds of qualifying to reach the Champions League group stage, that could be a bargaining chip for a return to Scotland.

Newly-promoted Norwich City are also interested in Gilmour, who signed a four-year contract extension with Chelsea in 2019.