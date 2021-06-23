Euro 2020: England v Germany - pick your Three Lions starting XI

Gareth Southgate with substitutes
England beat Croatia and the Czech Republic 1-0 and drew 0-0 with Scotland

Manager Gareth Southgate says England are aspiring to play "champagne football" at Euro 2020.

The Three Lions beat the Czech Republic 1-0 to top Group D, keeping three clean sheets but scoring just twice.

Next it's old foes Germany in the last 16 - but who would you pick for Tuesday's game?

Use our selector and share your team on social media using #bbcfootball.

My England XI to start against Germany

Select your England XI to start against Germany at Euro 2020

