Gary Madine was a second-half substitute in Blackpool's League One play-off final win against Lincoln at Wembley last month

Blackpool striker Gary Madine has signed a new deal to remain with the newly-promoted club for the 2021-22 Championship season.

The 30-year-old joined the Seasiders from Cardiff in 2020 and scored eight times to help them win promotion through the League One play-offs.

"What the team achieved in gaining promotion was fantastic," Madine said. external-link

"I think some teams will be shocked at how well-drilled and efficient we will be next season, so I can't wait."