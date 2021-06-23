Last updated on .From the section Salford City

Liam Shephard made 52 appearances in all competitions for Newport County last season

Salford City have signed former Newport County defender Liam Shephard after he turned down an offer of a new deal with the Exiles.

The 26-year-old came through Swansea's academy and has also had spells with Peterborough and Forest Green.

After joining Newport last season, Shephard helped the club reach the League Two play-off final at Wembley.

"It wasn't an easy decision, at Newport I had a really good season last year with them, got to the play-off final."

He added: "It was tough but I went with my gut feeling.

"The project of this club and where it wants to go, I think my gut feeling was to come and sign here and that's what I've done and I'm happy to get it done."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.