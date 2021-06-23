Last updated on .From the section Irish

Wade scored two first-half goals in Glentoran's home win

Holders Glentoran ended Cliftonville's 100% start to the Women's Premiership season with a 4-1 home win to overtake them at the top of the league table.

Lauren Wade and Kerry Beattie scored twice for the Glens at Ashfield, with captain Marissa Callaghan on target for the visitors.

Northern Ireland's Julie Nelson grabbed a late winner as Crusaders Strikers beat Sion Swifts 2-1 to stay third.

Fourth-placed Linfield won 4-1 away to Derry City after falling behind.

It is the first time this season that the Glens have been at the top of the table and they are a point ahead of Cliftonville, who have a game in hand.

Glentoran's sole league defeat this campaign was a 4-2 loss at Solitude but they scored four goals of their own on Wednesday night.

Northern Ireland's Wade netted either side of international team-mate Beattie's first half penalty and even though Reds captain Callaghan pulled a goal back with 10 minutes remaining, Beattie added another in the closing stages to wrap up the victory.

Linfield ended a run of three successive league defeats as they came from one goal down to run out 4-1 victors at Derry City.

It is the second time this campaign that the Blues have fallen behind to the Candystripes but they responded in comprehensive fashion.

Caroline Gallagher gave Kevin McLaughlin's side an early lead but two goals from Rebecca Bassett along with strikes from Katie Dickson and Victoria Carleton gave Linfield all three points.

Ryan McConville was in the dugout for the first time as Sion Swifts boss, but they fell to a late defeat against Crusaders Strikers.

Michelle McDaid's second-half header had drawn Sion level after Jessica Rea's opener for the Crues, but Nelson won the game for the hosts late on from a corner.