Brian Barwick spent six years as National League chairman

Departed National League chairman Brian Barwick says trust needs to be re-established between the clubs and the competition board in the wake of a torrid 2020-21 season.

The campaign ended at Ashton Gate on Sunday with a Hartlepool penalty shoot-out win over Torquay.

A memorable injury-time equaliser from Torquay keeper Lucas Covolan and a crowd in excess of 6,500 showed the National League off in a positive light.

However, it was a season riddled with discontent, from arguments over the method of distribution for grants obtained to start the season, to the funding crisis that arose at Christmas as it became apparent future revenue would be in the form of loans.

Clubs were also unhappy at the decision to keep playing behind closed doors in the National League but not in the North and South divisions and finally the financial penalties for clubs who went against a league directive and decided not to play before the direction of the season was determined.

Barwick was heavily criticised for his involvement and. along with the rest of the National League board, only survived a no confidence motion due to the league's voting structure, which places most of the power in the hands of the step one clubs.

"There has to be some work done at restoring a level of trust," he told BBC Sport.

"If there are any lessons to be learned or a need to pull the league together, there may be opportunities through a new chair and a new general manager and a couple of new board members."

A rousing speech ahead of the National League promotion final underlined how good Barwick is at playing to an audience.

It is all the more surprising therefore that he barely spoke publicly during the series of controversies and it is evident the nature of the criticism he received hurts.

"I have been in a lot of roles where part of the reality of the position is that you come in for a level of criticism. Sometimes it's fair, sometimes it's unfair and sometimes it's very unfair," he said.

"But I always believe a bit of dignity and class goes a long way.

"Sure it has been tough. Yes, some of it has been personal. In the end you have to accept some of it - but not all of it. You don't have to read all of it or see all of it. But you don't ignore it. It is the reality to the people who are saying it and you have to respect it.

"But it is also true that we have been hit, as a global sport, with something we have never had to manage before and I pray we won't have to do so again."

'National League a really underrated product'

Now 67, Barwick's varied career includes four years as chief executive of the Football Association, plus stints in charge of the whole sports output of both the BBC and ITV.

He joined the National League in 2015, two years after taking on the chairman's role at the Rugby Football League, a position he still holds.

In theory, he is stepping down to spend more time with his wife, Gerry, although he still has a book on his 60 years as a Liverpool supporter to finish and admits he still gets offers, one of which may yet tempt him back into the sport.

However, as the National League looks to build bridges under its new general manager Mark Ives, and welcome a new participant in Southend United, who were relegated from League Two for the first time in 101 years, Barwick believes it has a bright future.

It has just renegotiated extensions to its deals with its two most important partners, broadcaster BT Sport and title sponsor Vanarama.

"I am a football person through and through," he said. "I am a fan and I have huge belief in this league.

"The play-off series alone was dramatic but the Torquay goal in the final was something else again.

"I started six years ago and will probably be here next season as a guest, so I won't leave it in the broadest sense.

"A fabulous play-off final doesn't mean we can forget the previous 18 months but it shows there is great strength, value and emotion attached to this league. I think it is a really underrated product."