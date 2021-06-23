Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Forward Robert Glatzel scored 11 goals for Cardiff over two seasons

Cardiff City forward Robert Glatzel has joined Hamburg on a permanent deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 27-year-old heads back to his native Germany's second tier after a successful loan spell with Mainz 05.

Glatzel joined Cardiff from Heidenheim in July 2019 and leaves after two seasons in which he scored 11 goals in all competitions.

A Cardiff statement said: "We'd like to thank Robert for his efforts... and wish him all the best for the future."

