Robert Glatzel: Forward leaves Cardiff City for Hamburg
Last updated on .From the section Cardiff
Cardiff City forward Robert Glatzel has joined Hamburg on a permanent deal for an undisclosed fee.
The 27-year-old heads back to his native Germany's second tier after a successful loan spell with Mainz 05.
Glatzel joined Cardiff from Heidenheim in July 2019 and leaves after two seasons in which he scored 11 goals in all competitions.
A Cardiff statement said: "We'd like to thank Robert for his efforts... and wish him all the best for the future."
