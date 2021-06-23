Last updated on .From the section Bradford

Liam Ridehalgh was part of the Tranmere side which won back-to-back promotions from National League to League One

Bradford City have signed defender Liam Ridehalgh on a two-year deal following his departure from Tranmere Rovers.

The 30-year-old, who is from Halifax, ended an eight-season spell on the Wirral when he left the club at the end of the season.

He played 266 games for Rovers, having joined from Huddersfield Town, and also had temporary spells at Rotherham, Chesterfield and Swindon.

"Bradford City is a massive football club," Ridehalgh told the club website.

"I am local to the area and know exactly what both the supporters and manager require.

"I played against a Derek Adams team in the play-offs last season. His sides are hard working and strong mentally, so I know what is expected. We are in League Two at the moment, but I know our aim is to go further than this division."

