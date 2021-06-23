Ryan Woods: Birmingham City to sign Stoke City midfielder on 1 July

Last updated on .From the section Birmingham

Ryan Woods
Ryan Woods began his career at Shrewsbury before joining Brentford in September 2015

Birmingham City have signed midfielder Ryan Woods on a three-year deal from Championship rivals Stoke City.

The 27-year-old was allowed to leave the Potters on a permanent deal, having played just 39 games since his move from Brentford in August 2018.

He spent the past season and a half on loan to Millwall, under ex-Stoke boss Gary Rowett, making 64 appearances, including 46 last season.

"This feels like the perfect move for me," Woods told the club website.external-link

"I managed to play a lot of games for Millwall last season and I'm looking to play more football and get back to the best I can be."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC