Ryan Woods: Birmingham City to sign Stoke City midfielder on 1 July
Last updated on .From the section Birmingham
Birmingham City have signed midfielder Ryan Woods on a three-year deal from Championship rivals Stoke City.
The 27-year-old was allowed to leave the Potters on a permanent deal, having played just 39 games since his move from Brentford in August 2018.
He spent the past season and a half on loan to Millwall, under ex-Stoke boss Gary Rowett, making 64 appearances, including 46 last season.
"This feels like the perfect move for me," Woods told the club website.
"I managed to play a lot of games for Millwall last season and I'm looking to play more football and get back to the best I can be."
