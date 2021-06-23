Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Manchester United have increased their offer for Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho to 85m euros (£72.6m).

United have already had one bid for the 21-year-old England winger turned down and their latest is still 10m euros short of the German club's valuation.

However, while the latest bid is unlikely to be accepted, it is now viewed as virtually certain the transfer will eventually be concluded.

Sancho is currently part of England's squad at Euro 2020.

Dortmund have a gentleman's agreement with him that he will be allowed to leave this summer if a club meets his valuation.

Although the 20-year-old has been restricted to a single short substitute appearance at Euro 2020, his performances at Dortmund have been massively impressive and sources at United see no reason why that cannot be replicated in the Premier League.

