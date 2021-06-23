Jadon Sancho: Manchester United increase offer for Borussia Dortmund winger to £72.6m

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Man Utdcomments39

Breaking news

Manchester United have increased their offer for Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho to 85m euros (£72.6m).

United have already had one bid for the 21-year-old England winger turned down and their latest is still 10m euros short of the German club's valuation.

However, while the latest bid is unlikely to be accepted, it is now viewed as virtually certain the transfer will eventually be concluded.

Sancho is currently part of England's squad at Euro 2020.

Dortmund have a gentleman's agreement with him that he will be allowed to leave this summer if a club meets his valuation.

Although the 20-year-old has been restricted to a single short substitute appearance at Euro 2020, his performances at Dortmund have been massively impressive and sources at United see no reason why that cannot be replicated in the Premier League.

More to follow.

Banner image reading "Be ready for the new season"BBC Sport footer

Comments

Join the conversation

38 comments

  • Comment posted by Pyrrho, today at 18:39

    BBC apparently unable to report Sancho’s age correctly; any chance the other parts of the story are correct?

  • Comment posted by HKJ, today at 18:39

    So he's both 20 and 21?

    "one bid for the 21 year old winger..." and "the 20 year old has been restricted to...."

    And that's after the corrections from him being 25, as others have noted.

  • Comment posted by Dave, today at 18:39

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 18:38

    This is getting as embarrassing as Spurs not being able to appoint a manager as no-one wants the job. The Glazers have paid themselves huge fat cat dividends and paid over the odds for players like Maguire. Now the young boy Sancho is possibly available they don't want to pay market rates.

  • Comment posted by SouthAfricaRWCChamps, today at 18:38

    They have bought 13 premiership/premier league titles, why not buy a 14th

  • Comment posted by evilfrost, today at 18:38

    Share prices have gone up enough now, conclude the deal so we can go get Botman, Tripper and a defensive midfielder!

  • Comment posted by 7ames, today at 18:38

    Depending on what part of the same article you read. He is either 21 or 20...

  • Comment posted by cricketsi, today at 18:38

    'Breaking news' for a transfer bid that is expected to be rejected? Are the BBC actually contracted as a PR vehicle for Manchester United?

  • Comment posted by toffeebluepeter77, today at 18:38

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Davros, today at 18:38

    Still not the asking price for the 21 year old winger

  • Comment posted by Me, today at 18:37

    Why would he go there anyway? Apart from the money that is.

  • Comment posted by poppydog, today at 18:37

    21

  • Comment posted by Presuming Ed, today at 18:37

    Who cares if Utd pay way over the odds for another average, overated player who can't get in the England team. If he does sign for them though , he'll be a guaranteed starter for the next England match.
    Call me cynical...

    • Reply posted by Me, today at 18:39

      Me replied:
      Hi Cynical. Nice to meet you.

  • Comment posted by Battle of the Bottlers, today at 18:36

    That seems enough progress for this season. Will complete the rest of the deal next year. Trust the process

  • Comment posted by Cactus, today at 18:36

    Is this just Simon Stone writing some porkies just to show that he is still around, as I doubt either club would go public in transfer details.

    • Reply posted by Dave, today at 18:39

      Dave replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by iPlayer Account, today at 18:36

    I bet they'd offer £3 for a £3.79 Big Mac.

  • Comment posted by mertymellow, today at 18:35

    25?

    • Reply posted by toffeebluepeter77, today at 18:39

      toffeebluepeter77 replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Terry, today at 18:34

    Not a Utd fan, but this is getting embarrassing. Either Utd want the player or not. These negotiations in public are a joke. Pay or tell Dortmund, no thank you

  • Comment posted by Mark-306, today at 18:34

    Just pay what they want. He is their player and under contract. These last 12 months haggling have been a farce and an embarrassment

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport