Last updated on .From the section European Championship

Germany fans wear rainbow colours outside Munich's Allianz Arena

Munich's Allianz Arena was awash with rainbow colours on Wednesday night as Germany fans showed their support for the LGBT community before their country's Euro 2020 Group F game with Hungary.

Supporters wore rainbow flags, wigs and face masks after Uefa denied Munich mayor Dieter Reiter's request to light up the Allianz Arena in rainbow colours.

Reiter made the request in protest against a new law in Hungary that bans sharing of any content seen as promoting homosexuality and gender change to under-18s.

Earlier this week, Uefa dropped its investigation into Germany captain Manuel Neuer wearing a rainbow captain's armband during his side's friendly game with Latvia on 7 June and Group F matches against France and Portugal.

The Bayern Munich goalkeeper wore the rainbow armband once again as his side took to the pitch to face Hungary.

One Germany fan invaded the pitch during the Hungarian national anthem and hoisted a rainbow flag into the air in front of Hungary's players before being tackled by stewards.

A spectator wearing a German shirt ran onto the pitch with a rainbow flag during the Hungarian anthem

'A clash of football and politics'

BBC Brussels Correspondent Nick Beake

The Allianz stadium is illuminated aqua blue against the moody Munich sky - a colour clearly deemed uncontroversial by Uefa.

But inside, there was controversy - a spectator wearing a German shirt ran on to the pitch with a rainbow flag during the Hungarian anthem.

Moments later, a section of the visiting fans appeared to turn their back on the German anthem.

This is a football fixture which has taken on an added dimension - a clash of football and politics.

As the 11,000 supporters streamed in, members of the city's LGBT community and human rights groups offered rainbow flags - in place of those colours not being beamed on to walls of the stadium.

Theresa, a local artist, told us she was sending a message to Hungary's prime minster that his new law was wrong and was pleased that a row between Munich's mayor and Uefa had gained international attention.

Christoph, Maurice and Enrico who all play for Street Boys Munich - the city's prominent gay football team - were looking forward to the match but were unimpressed by Uefa's decision to temporarily change its logo to incorporate rainbow colours.

"It's a pink-wash," said Christoph, saying the move was like a whitewash but with a cynical attempt to burnish gay-friendly credentials that was in fact a "lie".