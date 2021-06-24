Papa John's Trophy: Sixteen Premier League under-21 sides in first-round groups

Sunderland parade the EFL Trophy
Max Power lifted the cup for Sunderland after their 1-0 win over Tranmere in the 2020-21 final

Holders Sunderland have Manchester United Under-21s in their Papa John's Trophy pool after the Premier League development squads were drawn for the group stage of the competition.

Manchester City Under-21s have Rotherham, Doncaster and Scunthorpe in their group, while Chelsea Under-21s face Exeter City, Bristol Rovers and Cheltenham Town.

Sixteen Premier League clubs have under-21 sides in the competition, which kicks off the week commencing 30 August.

The 48 English Football League clubs are divided up into northern and southern regions to reduce travel.

The trophy remains based upon regions until the draw is opened up nationally from the quarter-finals onwards.

Northern groups

Group AGroup B
Carlisle UnitedHartlepool UnitedMorecambeEverton Under-21sOldham AthleticTranmere RoversSalford CityLeeds United Under-21s
Group CGroup D
Wigan AthleticCrewe AlexandraShrewsbury TownWolverhampton Wanderers Under-21sPort ValeRochdaleBolton WanderersLiverpool Under-21s
Group EGroup F
Rotherham UnitedDoncaster RoversScunthorpe UnitedManchester City Under-21sBradford CityLincoln CitySunderlandManchester United Under-21s
Group GGroup H
Accrington StanleyBarrowFleetwood TownLeicester City Under-21sSheffield WednesdayHarrogate TownMansfield Town Newcastle United Under-21s

Southern groups

Group AGroup B
Colchester UnitedGillinghamIpswich TownWest Ham United Under-21sAFC WimbledonPortsmouthSutton UnitedCrystal Palace Under-21s
Group CGroup D
MK DonsBurton AlbionWycombe Wanderers/Derby CountyAston Villa Under-21sForest Green RoversNorthampton TownWalsallBrighton & Hove Albion Under-21s
Group EGroup F
Exeter CityBristol RoversCheltenham TownChelsea Under-21sSwindon TownNewport CountyPlymouth ArgyleArsenal Under-21s
Group GGroup H
Crawley TownCharlton AthleticLeyton OrientSouthampton Under-21sOxford UnitedCambridge UnitedStevenageTottenham Hotspur Under-21s
