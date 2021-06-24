Last updated on .From the section Football

Max Power lifted the cup for Sunderland after their 1-0 win over Tranmere in the 2020-21 final

Holders Sunderland have Manchester United Under-21s in their Papa John's Trophy pool after the Premier League development squads were drawn for the group stage of the competition.

Manchester City Under-21s have Rotherham, Doncaster and Scunthorpe in their group, while Chelsea Under-21s face Exeter City, Bristol Rovers and Cheltenham Town.

Sixteen Premier League clubs have under-21 sides in the competition, which kicks off the week commencing 30 August.

The 48 English Football League clubs are divided up into northern and southern regions to reduce travel.

The trophy remains based upon regions until the draw is opened up nationally from the quarter-finals onwards.

Northern groups

Group A Group B Carlisle United Hartlepool United Morecambe Everton Under-21s Oldham Athletic Tranmere Rovers Salford City Leeds United Under-21s Group C Group D Wigan Athletic Crewe Alexandra Shrewsbury Town Wolverhampton Wanderers Under-21s Port Vale Rochdale Bolton Wanderers Liverpool Under-21s Group E Group F Rotherham United Doncaster Rovers Scunthorpe United Manchester City Under-21s Bradford City Lincoln City Sunderland Manchester United Under-21s Group G Group H Accrington Stanley Barrow Fleetwood Town Leicester City Under-21s Sheffield Wednesday Harrogate Town Mansfield Town Newcastle United Under-21s

Southern groups