Derby stayed in the Championship after a 3-3 draw with Sheffield Wednesday in their last game of the season

Championship club Derby County have been fined £100,000 over some of their accounting policies.

However, the English Football League has the option to appeal against the verdict and may call for a points deduction - which could see the Rams relegated from the Championship.

The EFL said in a statement on Wednesday that, pending any appeal, it had developed an interchangeable fixture list for next season for Derby and Wycombe Wanderers, while the disciplinary process is finalised.

Wycombe were relegated on the last day of last season, finishing one point behind Derby.

The fixtures for the forthcoming Championship season are due to be released on Thursday at 09:00 BST.

The Rams were cleared of breaching Financial Fair Play rules last year.

However, the EFL appealed against the decision to an independent tribunal and won the element of the case concerning how the club measured the value of players - called amortisation.

On Wednesday, the EFL said Derby had been fined and also issued with a reprimand as to their future conduct.

The club has also been ordered to file restated accounts for financial years ending 30 June 2016, 2017 and 2018 "together with updated profit and sustainability calculations if necessary," the EFL said.