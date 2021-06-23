League Two fixtures: Your club-by-club guide to the 2021-22 season

The League Two fixtures for 2021-22 have been released.

Follow the links below for your team's fixtures in full.

Barrow

Bradford City

Bristol Rovers

Carlisle United

Colchester United

Crawley Town

Exeter City

Forest Green Rovers

Harrogate Town

Hartlepool United

Leyton Orient

Mansfield Town

Newport County

Northampton Town

Oldham Athletic

Port Vale

Rochdale

Salford City

Scunthorpe United

Stevenage

Sutton United

Swindon Town

Tranmere Rovers

Walsall

