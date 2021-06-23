Last updated on .From the section Morecambe

Ryan Cooney made 46 appearances in all competitions as Morecambe won promotion to League One last season

Morecambe have signed Burnley defender Ryan Cooney on a two-year deal.

The 21-year-old has spent the past 18 months on loan with the Shrimps and will join as a free agent after turning down a new contract at Turf Moor.

"I think there's a lot more to come from him, he's a young boy still learning and I think in certain games he's been excellent," boss Stephen Robinson told the club website. external-link

"Ryan has a big future ahead of him if he continues to do the right things."

