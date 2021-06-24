Last updated on .From the section Stevenage

Jack Smith made his Stevenage debut as a substitute against Bradford City in August 2019

Teenage Stevenage midfielder Jack Smith has signed a new two-year deal with the League Two club.

Academy graduate Smith, 19, made 25 league appearances in a breakthrough 2020-21 campaign and was named the club's young player of the year.

He spent part of the previous season on loan at Braintree in National League South.

"Jack showed everyone last year the huge potential he has," Stevenage boss Alex Revell told the club website. external-link

"It shows the players coming through our academy that the hard work they put in now can be rewarded."