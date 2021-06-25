Euro 2020: Select your combined England and Germany starting XI

Harry Kane & Thomas Muller
Harry Kane and Thomas Muller have shown they can be prolific at the World Cup but neither has scored at a Euros
Euro 2020 on the BBC
Dates: 11 June-11 July. Venues: Amsterdam, Baku, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Glasgow, London, Munich, Rome, Seville, St Petersburg. Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC Radio 5 Live, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app. Click here for more details

Harry Kane or Thomas Muller? Or both?

England face Germany in the last 16 of the Euro 2020 at Wembley on Tuesday (17:00 BST) - you can watch it live on BBC One.

Who would you pick in your combined XI? And will you find space for the two forwards, who are yet to score at a Euros but have previously impressed on the big stage?

Pick your preferred side below and share it on social media using #bbcfootball.

England & Germany XI

Select your combined England & Germany XI.

