Harry Kane and Thomas Muller have shown they can be prolific at the World Cup but neither has scored at a Euros

Harry Kane or Thomas Muller? Or both?

England face Germany in the last 16 of the Euro 2020 at Wembley on Tuesday (17:00 BST) - you can watch it live on BBC One.

Who would you pick in your combined XI? And will you find space for the two forwards, who are yet to score at a Euros but have previously impressed on the big stage?

