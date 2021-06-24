Last updated on .From the section European Football

The away goals rule in European club football is to be abolished from the start of next season, governing body Uefa has confirmed.

The rule, used since 1965, decided drawn two-legged games by favouring the team that scores the most away goals.

All ties level on aggregate at the end of the second leg will instead now go to extra time.

"It is no longer appropriate for an away goal to carry more weight," said Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin.

More to follow.