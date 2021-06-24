Last updated on .From the section European Championship

England midfielder Jordan Henderson says facing Germany in the European Championship last 16 will be a "special game" and is an "exciting" prospect.

England host the three-time European champions in front of about 40,000 spectators at Wembley on Tuesday.

It evokes memories of the Euro 96 semi-final which Germany won on penalties at the home of English football.

"It will be a very tough test. We need to stay focused and have no regrets." Henderson said.

"It's a special game for the players, for the fans - it's a big game and that's what you want to be playing in at these tournaments. It will be a very tough test."

Henderson featured for the first time in the tournament on Tuesday, replacing Declan Rice at half-time in the 1-0 win against the Czech Republic which ensured England finished top of Group D.

Germany twice came from behind against Hungary on Wednesday to progress as Group F runners-up and set up the last-16 tie against Gareth Southgate's side.

"They're still a very good side," Henderson said.

"They have quality all over the pitch. We need to prepare well and give everything."

The tie will be the fourth time in 31 years England have faced a German side at the knockout stage of a major tournament. On each occasion, England were eliminated.

West Germany prevailed on penalties at the World Cup in Italy in 1990, with Germany then repeating the shootout feat against England on the way to winning the title at Euro 96.

England's World Cup in 2010 was ended by Germany at the last-16 stage.