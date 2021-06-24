Last updated on .From the section Football

Manchester City won a fourth successive Carabao Cup when they beat Tottenham Hotspur in last season's final

Newly promoted Sutton United will travel to face Championship side Cardiff City in their first-ever Carabao Cup tie.

Sutton are preparing for their maiden English Football League campaign having won the National League title.

Sheffield United, the only relegated Premier League team in the draw, will face Carlisle in the first round.

The 35 round one fixtures are scheduled to take place during the week beginning 9 August.

Elsewhere, Sheffield Wednesday take on Huddersfield in a Yorkshire derby while Forest Green play Bristol City.

Hartlepool face Crewe Alexandra on their return to league football after their National League promotion final win last weekend.

Derby County, who were fined £100,000 over some of their accounting policies earlier on Thursday, have been drawn against League Two side Salford City.

Prior to the first-round draw, the EFL announced that they had agreed a two-year extension to their partnership with the competition's title sponsor Carabao.

The deal with the energy drinks brand, which began in 2017, will now run until 2024.

Northern section

Sheffield Wednesday v Huddersfield Town

Derby County v Salford City

Hartlepool United v Crewe Alexandra

Shrewsbury Town v Lincoln City

Mansfield Town v Preston North End

Port Vale v Sunderland

Sheffield United v Carlisle United

Blackpool v Middlesbrough

Harrogate Town v Rochdale

Stoke City v Fleetwood Town

Walsall v Doncaster Rovers

Oldham Athletic v Tranmere Rovers

Rotherham United v Accrington Stanley

Barrow v Scunthorpe United

Hull City v Wigan Athletic

Bolton Wanderers v Barnsley

Nottingham Forest v Bradford City

Blackburn Rovers v Morecambe

Southern section

Cambridge United v Swindon Town

Exeter City v Wycombe Wanderers

Crawley Town v Gillingham

Burton Albion v Oxford United

Coventry City v Northampton Town

Ipswich Town v Newport County

Forest Green Rovers v Bristol City

Reading v Swansea City

Cardiff City v Sutton United

Bournemouth v MK Dons

Bristol Rovers v Cheltenham Town

Peterborough United v Plymouth Argyle

Leyton Orient v Queens Park Rangers

Stevenage v Luton Town

Millwall v Portsmouth

Birmingham City v Colchester United

Charlton Athletic v AFC Wimbledon