Callum Connolly spent last season on loan at Fleetwood

Blackpool have signed Everton defender Callum Connolly on a two-year deal.

The 23-year-old will join the Seasiders as a free agent on 1 July after not being offered a new deal by the Blues.

He spent last season on loan at Fleetwood, making 40 League One appearances, and has also spent time on loan with Barnsley, Wigan, Bolton, Lincoln and Ipswich.

"Callum is a player I've admired for some time," boss Neil Critchley told the club website. external-link

