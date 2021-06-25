Last updated on .From the section Rochdale

Jimmy Keohane made 44 league appearances last season as Rochdale suffered relegation from League One

Rochdale midfielder Jimmy Keohane has signed a new two-year deal.

The 30-year-old scored 10 goals in 50 appearances in all competitions last season despite playing at full-back for much of the campaign.

Keohane is the third player to extend their stay with Dale this week after forward Matty Done and defender Eoghan O'Connell.