Shaun MacDonald: Crewe Alexandra sign former Rotherham midfielder on two-year deal
Crewe Alexandra have signed veteran midfielder Shaun MacDonald on a two-year contract after his departure from League One rivals Rotherham United.
The 33-year-old, who previously played for Swansea, Bournemouth and Wigan, has joined on a free transfer.
MacDonald, who has earned four caps for Wales, helped the Millers win promotion from League One in 2019-20.
He was also part of the Bournemouth squad that won promotion to the Premier League in 2015.
